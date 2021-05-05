Showers and iso’d t’storms push through today, mainly between 10 AM and 5 PM; some downpours are expected with a little localized flooding not out of the question. It will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s
The last of the showers will exit from 5-9 PM with clearing, breezy conditions the remainder of the night. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s.
Friday we’ll see partly sunny skies, overall, with just a slight chance of showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 60s again.