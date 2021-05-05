NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man who allegedly attacked a couple after following them off the subway in the Bronx.

Police said the husband and wife noticed the suspect acting “belligerent” on a northbound 4 train at the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan.

The husband allegedly got into an argument with the suspect on the train, before the couple got off at East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.

Police said the suspect followed them to the stairs, where he punched the husband in the back of the head and stabbed him in the arm and torso.

When the wife tried to stop the attack, the suspect pushed her down the stairs, injuring her right leg and torso, police said

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say newly released surveillance video shows the suspect cleaning the knife after the April 27 attack.

The suspect is described as 30 years old, 5’5″ tall and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, a blue face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.