RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 29-year-old man is dead after police say he stopped for a fender bender on the Long Island Expressway and was struck by a FedEx cargo truck.
The initial crash happened around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in in Ronkonkoma.
Police said a 2018 Honda collided with a 2017 Nissan as they tried to turn onto exit 60.
The Honda stopped in the center lane, and the Nissan stopped on the exit ramp.
Police said both drivers checked for damages and found neither was injured.
The Honda driver, identified as 29-year-old Stephen Neville, of Lake Ronkonkoma, got back in his car, but was then hit by a FedEx cargo truck and ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the FedEx driver was not hurt.