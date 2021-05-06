NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say has been robbing people at gunpoint in Central Park.

Police say he first struck on April 30, and then again Tuesday.

In the first incident, police said a 55-year-old man noticed the suspect near the 72nd Street and Central Park West entrance with a sign that said “Bike for sale $75.”

The suspect asked the man if he wanted to buy his bicycle. When the man declined, the suspect asked him for $5.

The man walked away, but a short time later realized the suspect had followed him and was standing in front of him.

That’s when police said the suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. The victim handed over approximately $1,000, and the suspect took off on a black bicycle toward Conservancy Pond.

Then on Tuesday, police said the suspect held up a 67-year-old woman who was walking on a path near Swan Lake. He allegedly pulled out a gun and said, “I need to take your purse.”

The victim initially asked if she could keep her phone, but ultimately handed over her bag, containing an iPhone 10, two credit cards, approximately $200 and eye medication.

Police said the suspect rode off on the black bike toward Fifth Avenue.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Investigators released a sketch of the man they’re searching for in the case. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.