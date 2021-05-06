NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was stabbed with a fork in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack last month in Chelsea.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on April 10 near the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 21st Street.READ MORE: Sneak Peek: Lincoln Center Plaza Transformed Into Green Space For Outdoor Summer Performances
Police said the suspect walked up to the 50-year-old victim and stabbed him in the arm with a fork.READ MORE: LIRR Service Restored After Massive Fire At Westbury Garbage Facility
The victim was treated at the scene, and the suspect was last seen heading south on Eighth Avenue.MORE NEWS: Police Open Fire After Pulling Over Suspected Car Thief On West Side Highway
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.