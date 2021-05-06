NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a man for the shooting death of 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn last summer.
Dashawn Austin, 25, faces numerous murder, attempted murder, weapons and assault charges.
Davell was with his family at Raymond Bush Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant when shots rang out on July 12, 2020.
The little boy was sitting in his stroller when he was shot. Three men were also hit, but they survived.
Last November, police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. There was no immediate word on whether the reward was claimed.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered Davell's eulogy at a funeral two weeks after the shooting.
Davell Gardner Sr, the boy’s father, said at the funeral, “It was such a great experience being a first time father and having a son,” and “They took my family.”