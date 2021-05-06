EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two homes went up in flames and at least three people were hurt after an explosion on Long Island.
Investigators say the blast came from a propane tank at a home on Seventh Street in East Meadow around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The fire then spread to a second house.
One person was taken to the hospital. Two more people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
There’s no word on what caused the tank to explode.