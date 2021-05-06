NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car fire was caught on camera overnight in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on 55th Street between 10th and 11th avenues.READ MORE: Yankee Stadium, Citi Field To Seat Fans In Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Sections, Offer Shots And Free Tickets
Police say the owner got into the car and smell smoke. Moments after she got out, it burst into flames.READ MORE: Police Open Fire After Pulling Over Suspected Car Thief On West Side Highway
Fortunately, she was not hurt.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.MORE NEWS: Belmont Stakes Tickets Go On Sale Thursday