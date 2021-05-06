By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're waking up to much brighter skies today. Temps out the door are in the 40s and along with a breeze, there's certainly a chill in the air.
Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with seasonable temps in the mid to upper 60s. There could be a few gusts to 20-25 mph at times… not that windy, but a slight breeze out there.
Friday looks to start off dry before a shower risk moves back in for the evening. Early call for the weekend… not totally dry, but by no means a washout! Saturday looks like the "wetter" half with much of Sunday staying nice and dry for mom.
Have a good one!