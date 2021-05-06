NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are trying to identify two persons of interest in the murder of a grandmother in New Jersey.
Essex County prosecutors released photos of two men, saying they want to talk to them about the shooting death of 63-year-old Debra Derrick in Newark.
According to investigators, she was celebrating her birthday with her grandchildren and other family members when she was shot on her porch.
It happened on Lehigh Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 11.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County prosecutor’s office tip line at 1-877-847-7432.