CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York City, tourism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City wants to offer tourists the COVID vaccine as a bonus for visiting the Big Apple.

Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed the idea of offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to visitors.

READ MORE: Yankee Stadium, Citi Field To Seat Fans In Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Sections, Offer Shots And Free Tickets

“We want to go the extra mile, make it easy for tourists. If they’re here, get vaccinated while you’re here. It makes sense to put mobile vaccination sites where the tourists are. That is good for all of us that they get vaccinated. It’s good for them,” he said Thursday.

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio Gives COVID Update —

READ MORE: Broadway Theaters Can Reopen At 100% Capacity On Sept. 14, Gov. Cuomo Says

Mobile vans would be stationed at popular tourist sites like Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park and the High Line.

COVID VACCINE

The mayor says the city is ready to go as soon as the state gives the approval to vaccinate people from out of town.

CBSNewYork Team