NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two hero NYPD officers reunited with a toddler whose life they helped save in Queens.
The officers visited the 2-year-old girl at home this week and even brought her toys and gifts.
Last week, they responded to call for an unconscious child who had a seizure.
One of the officers started performing CPR while the other tried to calm the child's mother.
The officers say this was the first time they had to save a 2-year-old.
"It was somewhat of a tunnel vision. I was just focused on rendering as much aid as I can so I can get the baby to breathe, trying to clear the airway in order for her to take that first breath so I can know that she's fine. It was just focusing on saving that baby," NYPD Officer Nihad Isanovic said.
The child is now home with her grateful family and doing well.