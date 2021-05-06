RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Rye City Council voted Wednesday night to fly the LGBTQ+ Pride flag on city property this June.
A City Council member requested to raise the flag at City Hall during Pride month, but some on the council were concerned the city had no policy on which flags can or cannot be flown.
The city pursued legal advice to look into the issue, and nearly 500 people signed a petition in support of flying the flag.
MORE: LGBTQ Community Fighting To Get Pride Flag Flown Outside Rye City Hall In June
The decision to fly the flag was unanimously approved.