NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police opened fire on the West Side Highway overnight after pulling over a suspected car thief.
Investigators said the situation began around midnight when a Toyota Camry was stolen at force at West 31st Street and Broadway.READ MORE: Yankee Stadium, Citi Field To Seat Fans In Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Sections, Offer Shots And Free Tickets
An hour later, police in an unmarked vehicle spotted a car matching the description of the stolen Camry.
They pulled the car over at West 44th Street and the West Side Highway, and the uniformed officers got out of to confront the 44-year-old driver.
BREAKING: Police open fire overnight on the West Side Highway. Investigators say it all started when an officer pulled over a suspected car thief. 44yo suspect has been arrested, an officer is being treated in hospital for ringing in his ears. Latest on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/1NsVJ7eJaX
— John Dias (@JohnBDias) May 6, 2021READ MORE: Caught On Video: Car Bursts Into Flames In Hell's Kitchen
Police say he hit the gas and reversed right into the officers’ vehicle.
One officer fired two shots at the suspect, but did not hit him.
The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending. Police say he was released from prison in August 2020 and arrested again last month for allegedly stealing an electric scooter.
The officer was taken to the hospital with ringing in the ear.MORE NEWS: Belmont Stakes Tickets Go On Sale Thursday
The highway has since reopened, but drivers should still expect delays in the area.