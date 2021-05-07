CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway League has hired its first director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Gennean Scott will start her job in New York on July 6.

Scott currently holds a similar position at Omaha Performing Arts.

She said it’s important to work together to affect change and create a more inclusive Broadway, on stage and off.

Amid the Broadway shutdown, the community has been calling for change, including a zero-tolerance policy established for any form of racism.

