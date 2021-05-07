NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the South Bronx.
Authorities say a man in his 20s was found unconscious and unresponsive at a playground near St. Paul's Place and Third Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Police later came in contact with a second gunshot victim — a 24-year-old woman who walked into Lincoln Hospital.
Sources told CBS2 she was walking by the scene when she felt pain. She was listed in stable condition.
Sources also said a man was found with a gun and is now in custody.
The name of the man who died has not been released.