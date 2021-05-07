NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 200,000 Kidde smoke detectors are now under recall because they don’t alert customers to fires.
The TruSense smoke alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms were sold between May of 2019 and last September.
The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms.
No incidents have been reported.
Anyone who has one of these smoke alarms can contact the company for a free replacement.
For more information, visit kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com.