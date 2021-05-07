NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NASA is postponing the launch of the KiNET-X sounding rocket from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia due to weather.
The launch was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but it has been pushed back to Saturday night.
If skies are clear, the launch should be visible to people up and down the eastern seaboard.
The launch is part of a mission called KiNet-X. The goal is to study how energy and momentum are transported between regions of space that are connected magnetically.
To study this, the rocket will release a barium vapor about 9-10 minutes into the flight just north of Bermuda at an altitude of more than 200 miles. This vapor isn’t harmful to the environment or anything else below. In fact, it isn’t even likely to be visible to the human eye.
NASA will study the vapor release with all kinds of diagnostic instruments onboard the rocket. NASA calls it “a very simple experiment… that will allow us to quantify the flow of energy to electrons.”
If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the rocket, it could be visible in New York, Connecticut and northern New Jersey about 30-60 seconds after launch. Folks in southern New Jersey could see it about 10-30 seconds after launch.