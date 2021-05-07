Today we’ll see sunshine give way to more clouds in the afternoon with just a slight chance of showers, but mainly N&W. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W. Temps will fall to around 50° again with 40s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be about 10° cooler with some showers around the area. Highs will only be in the 50s… feeling more like late March.
Mother’s Day starts with sunshine, then clouds will increase into the afternoon with a chance of rain late in the day… likely by the evening. Expect highs in the 60s.