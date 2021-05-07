NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show a decline in New York’s population.
The New York City Metro Area lost about 108,000 residents or about 0.5%.
That was a greater number than 2019 when population fell by about 60,000.
The census department says nationwide fewer people moved for job-related reasons since the pandemic hit, but they saw a rise in people moving to be closer to family.
The populations of Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco also declined.