NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is facing multiple charges in the shooting death of a 29-year-old food delivery worker earlier this spring in East Harlem.
Family members said Francisco Villalva Vitinio had just finished his shift with DoorDash when he was gunned down at Poor Richard's Playground on March 29.
The suspect also stole his electric bicycle, the family said.
"They killed my brother like a dog, and at this point I only feel a lot of pain," his brother Lucas Villalva told CBS2 through an interpreter.
Police arrested 38-year-old Douglas Young on murder, robbery and weapons charges Thursday.
Vitinio's family said he worked to help his family back in Mexico and used to deliver for a restaurant but turned to the apps when he was laid off.
Family, friends and fellow delivery workers gathered after his death calling for justice in the case.