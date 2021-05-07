CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Buffalo State College, Local TV, Missing, New York, The Bronx

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a tragic update on a missing college student from the Bronx.

Prosecutors say it appears 19-year-old Saniya Dennis took her own life.

READ MORE: COVID Restrictions: New York City Restaurants Can Increase Capacity, New Jersey Raises Gathering Limits

She was last seen April 24 leaving her dorm at Buffalo State College.

READ MORE: New York Population Declines By More Than 100K, Census Numbers Show

According to investigators, her boyfriend broke up with her that day. Hours later, Dennis told a friend she was going to jump off a bridge and took a selfie with Niagara Falls in the background.

Her body has not been found.

MORE NEWS: Man Found Shot To Death At South Bronx Playground

Prosecutors say Dennis’ boyfriend was in New York City at the time and is not a suspect.

CBSNewYork Team