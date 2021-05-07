NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, a woman is in charge of the Coast Guard Sector New York.
A change of command ceremony was held Friday on Staten Island.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Bodies Of COVID Victims Still Being Stored In Refrigerated Morgue In Brooklyn
Captain Zeita Merchant took over from outgoing Commander Jason Tama.
Merchant previously served as the sector’s deputy commander.READ MORE: Gennean Scott Named Broadway League's First Director Of Equity, Diversity And Inclusion
“I am honored to continued Sector New York’s long legacy of excellence, and rest assured that I will continue to meet and exceed the mission at which we are charged,” she said.
The New York sector is the Coast Guard’s largest operational field command on the east coast.MORE NEWS: 'Say Yes To Connecticut': State Launches New Summer Marketing Campaign On Road To Reopening
Its coverage are stretches from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, up the Hudson River to Albany.