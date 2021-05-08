NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus caught fire in the Bronx on Saturday.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Jennings Street between Hoe Avenue and Southern Boulevard.
Citizen video shows the front of a bus engulfed in flames.
Further details have not yet been released, but the MTA says there was an incident involving a motorcycle striking a bus.
According to FDNY, seven people refused medical attention at the scene.
One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.