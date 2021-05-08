NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of robbing a store in the Bronx, then attacking an employee who tried to stop him.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on April 2.
According to police, the man stole four bottles of perfume and a ring from the Terminal Boutique clothing store on East Tremont Avenue.
A 59-year-old employee tried to stop the suspect and get the merchandise back, but the suspect allegedly hit the man in the back of the head with a metal pole multiple times.
The suspect then ran off. The merchandise he allegedly stole was worth about $40.
The employee suffered a cut on the back of his head but refused medical attention at the scene.
Police have released surveillance photos and video of the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.