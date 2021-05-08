CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello!

We unfortunately start off the weekend damp and mostly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine are to be expected east of NYC. Otherwise, all bets are off for a shower chance at really any point. It’s mostly light rain, but a few embedded heavier downpours are possible.

Saturday temps are stuck in the 50s. It will feel like March.

Things shape up Saturday night into Sunday morning. Mother’s Day starts sunny and ends with rain. The chances go up gradually and after 5pm showers become widespread.

Sunday is a little milder in the low 60s.

Showers start off your Monday, but the afternoon is trending dry.

Have a great weekend! Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms!

