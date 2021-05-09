NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect behind the robbery of a pizza shop in Brooklyn.
It happened on April 25 at 12:35 p.m. at the 99 Cent Pizza shop on Fulton Avenue near Nostrand Avenue in Bed-Stuy.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk behind the counter, pull out a knife and demand cash. Police say the suspect threatened to shoot the 20-year-old pizza shop employee.
According to police, the suspect got away with $100 in coins, and took off down Nostrand Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.