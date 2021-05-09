NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was fatally stabbed in Midtown Sunday morning.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 38 West 31st Street.
The victim was rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds, but was pronounced dead.
So far there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.