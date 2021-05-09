NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus went up in flames over the weekend after a crash in the Bronx.
The incident happened Saturday night at Jennings Street and Southern Boulevard in the Longwood section of the borough.
Flames were shooting out of the bus after police say it was hit by a motorcycle.
One person, believed to be the motorcycle rider, ended up in the hospital.
Seven bus passengers suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.