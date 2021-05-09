By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning, and Happy Mother’s Day! Things are starting off clear but crisp on this holiday with temps in the upper 30s and mid 40s. The good news is that the first half of the day looks OK for Mom with some sun and dry conditions.READ MORE: 2 Women, 4-Year-Old Girl Shot In Times Square
Later this afternoon though, clouds will fill in and there will be a chance for some light rain developing. It will be a bit milder today with temps topping out in the lower 60s, but you’ll still want to be sure to grab the umbrella if you have any outdoor plans.MTA Bus Catches Fire In The Bronx, 1 Person Injured
Rain will continue at times tonight into Monday morning with the work week starting off damp… but some sunshine is expected by afternoon with temps reaching the low 60s, and the bulk of the week looking bright and dry.Times Square Shooting Has Area Business Owners Wondering If They Can Stay Afloat Amid Citywide Surge In Gun Violence
Have a wonderful Mother’s Day!