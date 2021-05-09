By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a bright & beautiful start to this Mother’s Day with lots of sunshine earlier today… unfortunately the clouds and some rain have returned.READ MORE: Times Square Shooting: Intense Manhunt For Suspect; Sources Say Police Locate Discarded Clothes Nearby Scene
Expect a cloudy, damp, and cool evening ahead with light rain likely. The steadiest rain will likely be north of immediate NYC Metro, but all spots should expect some rain overnight. It’ll be another night with a chill in the air as temps will bottom out in the 40s overnight.
Tomorrow will start off damp and chilly, but the rain looks to make its way out pretty early. By afternoon there should be sunshine for most folks with a nice refreshing breeze, and high temps in the upper 50s & low 60s.
A nice, tranquil, dry stretch of weather sets up through the end of the week with the next chance of rain not until early Friday.MORE NEWS: See It: NYPD Officers Rescue Ducklings, Lead Mama Duck And Family Back To Central Park
Have a great night!