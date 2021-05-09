NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some business owners in Times Square worry the surge in gun violence could make it more difficult to attract visitors.
The Times Square area accounts for 15% of the city's economy.
Last month, the NYPD unveiled a new unit that will patrol the Crossroads of the World to help as the city moves to fully reopen.
State Senator Brad Hoylman believes more needs to be done.
“We have to crack down on guns at the federal and state level,” he said. “We need to… ensure that gun manufacturers are held liable for these type of tragedies.”
"I'm afraid this kind of incidents will scare people away, especially the Tri-State Area, the New Jersey, Connecticut. We have a lot of theater goers," said Ciro Heta, manager of Tony's Di Napoli in Times Square.
So far, shootings are up 83% compared to this time last year.