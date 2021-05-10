HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing Pfizer‘s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Experts believe it’s another step in reopening schools nationwide this fall.

In Hoboken, some high schoolers will get their first shots as early as Tuesday, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

News that the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has the blessing of the feds is something parent Michelle Esteban has been anxiously awaiting for.

“I’d hate for any other child to go through what my daughter went through,” Esteban said.

Eleven-year-old Miya had COVID-19 in the fall and often still feels fatigued. But after she turns 12 this August, both she and her mom can breathe a little easier.

“So getting the vaccine, for me, is like I can hang out with my friends on Saturdays,” Miya said.

“It’s amazing because I feel like my daughter can be protected,” Esteban said.

Most parents are curious about side effects. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook said the response in kids during trials was similar to adults, with reactions typically lasting a day or two.

“We have found as this pandemic has gone along that more and more kids, percentage-wise, are getting infected,” LaPook said.

Infections in children are up 4% in the last two weeks. In fact, nearly a quarter of all new cases were in kids.

“Vaccinating a younger population brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all SUNY and CUNY students will need to be fully vaccinated to come back on campus.

This all comes at a time more people are wondering when we can ditch the mask indoors. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that depends on a lot of factors.

“You’re going to want to have good ventilation. You’re going to have to make sure that indoors, when you have unvaccinated people, that people wear a mask,” Fauci said.

That reinforces the need to get the youngest generation their shots as soon as it’s possible.

“I definitely believe in science. I definitely believe that this will help,” Esteban said.

The CDC is expected to give its final approval on Wednesday. When it does, 12-15-year-olds could start getting vaccinated that same day.

