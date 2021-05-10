NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A greener version of Lincoln Center opens for the summer season Monday.
Ten outdoor spaces were created for live performances.READ MORE: NYPD: Tourist Stabbed With Screwdriver At Lower Manhattan Subway Station
They’re covered in blankets of synthetic lawn, a product that’s actually made from soybeans.READ MORE: Times Square Shooting: Hero Officer Alyssa Vogel Speaks About Rescuing 4-Year-Old Gunshot Victim
The performances begin tonight with a free concert from Tony winner Norm Lewis. It gets underway at 8 p.m., and it’s one of over 150 events promised for the summer season.
Tickets are free and available through an online lottery system.MORE NEWS: 5 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, After Brooklyn Freight Elevator Collapse
For more information, click here.