NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A greener version of Lincoln Center opens for the summer season Monday.

Ten outdoor spaces were created for live performances.

Lincoln Center is transforming its plaza to make space for outdoor performances this summer. (CBS2)

They’re covered in blankets of synthetic lawn, a product that’s actually made from soybeans.

The performances begin tonight with a free concert from Tony winner Norm Lewis. It gets underway at 8 p.m., and it’s one of over 150 events promised for the summer season.

Tickets are free and available through an online lottery system.

For more information, click here.

