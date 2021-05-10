EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert for an infant from East Orange.
New Jersey State Police were looking for Chinna Payne, who is less than one month old.READ MORE: There Are Concerns Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack Could Lead To Higher Prices At The Pump
State police say Chinna’s father Damion Payne, 27, who does not have custody of her, took her around 12:45 p.m. They said he may have been armed.READ MORE: Times Square Shooting: Hero Officer Alyssa Vogel Speaks About Rescuing 4-Year-Old Gunshot Victim
Damion Payne was taken into custody later Monday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Times Square Shooting: Manhunt For Alleged Gunman Farrakhan Muhammad Continues; Tourists Worry, But Mayor Says City 'Overwhelmingly Safe'
Chinna was recovered and is OK, state police said.