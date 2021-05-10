NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An intense manhunt continues Monday for the person who opened fire in the middle of Times Square over the weekend.

Three people were hit, including a 4-year-old girl, in the mayhem at one of the most recognizable places in the world Saturday.

The victims are expected to be OK, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday.

The incident happened in front of the Minskoff Theatre at a time when the city is trying to convince tourists it is safe to come back. Police said two to four men got into a dispute and at least one opened fire, hitting three innocent bystanders.

According to police, the gunman was trying to shoot his brother. NYPD spoke to the brother, but it’s unclear what the argument was about.

Police released images of the alleged shooter.

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

Sources told CBS2 the suspect is known to the NYPD for illegal vending in the Times Square area.

NYPD detectives and a K9 unit sifted through trash cans overnight Saturday into Sunday, recovering clothing that match those worn by the person of interest.

CBS2 spoke to the family of the 4-year-old girl who was wounded and remains at Bellevue Hospital. Her parents said they’re devastated and still processing the shooting, though they are grateful the young girl is going to make it.

Another victim spoke to CBS2.

“It was like one of the worst experiences of my life. And I was scared for my life,” Wendy Magrinat said.

“I’m like, ‘I have been hit. Just call them. Call 911 please. Just someone …’ I started screaming, ‘I’m going to die. I’m bleeding a lot,'” said Magrinat, 23.

She was visiting Times Square from Rhode Island with her family, including her husband and young daughter, for Mother’s Day.

She said she was near the corner of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue at around 5 p.m. when she noticed several men arguing. As things escalated, the family tried to get out of the way, but it was too late. Police said at least one man opened fire and Magrinat suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh.

“I just … I covered my wound because I knew it was a hole and a lot of blood was gonna start coming out. I covered up and I wanted to get my daughter to safety and my family. So I just told them, ‘They’re shooting, run. You have to run,'” Magrinat said.

Sources identified the other victim as 43-year-old Marcela Aldana from New Jersey, who was shot in the foot.

The 4-year-old from Brooklyn was with her family buying toys when she was shot in the leg.

#TimesSquare FDNY Engine 54 Arrives & EMS Responds to the Scene pic.twitter.com/sjzVCwwKny — FDNY Response Videos (@FDNYRespVids) May 8, 2021

Video from the scene shows an NYPD officer running through the crowd attempting to get the child to safety.

“How many more kids do we need to be shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences?” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Magrinat said she and the young girl shared an ambulance to the hospital.

“She was way better than me. She was scared, you know, but she wasn’t crying. She was so brave,” Magrinat said.

Magrinat, who returned to Rhode Island, said she was in terrible pain.

“I still have the bullet in my leg. It’s amazing that it didn’t hit any artery. It’s just there and they said it would be just worse for me to get surgery,” she said. “It’s hard, but I’m thankful to be alive.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.