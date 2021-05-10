NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tourist visiting New York City with his family was stabbed with a screwdriver in Lower Manhattan over the weekend, according to police.
It happened at the Chambers Street subway station around 8 p.m. Sunday.READ MORE: Times Square Shooting: Police Speak With Alleged Gunman's Brother As Manhunt Continues
The victim, 43, was stabbed in the chest and arm and taken to the hospital in stable condition. He and his family were visiting from Ecuador, police said.READ MORE: 4th-12th Graders Return To In-Person Learning At Jersey City Schools
The suspect, 26-year-old Peterson Merant of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
Police said the screwdriver used in the attacked was “filed down.”MORE NEWS: Cyberattack Prompts Major Pipeline Operator To Halt Operations; What Will It Potentially Mean For Gas Prices?
They believe the attack was unprovoked.