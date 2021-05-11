By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello there!
After a below normal day, we see a little improvement each day this week, peaking with Thursday's mild sun.
Expect a chilly start Tuesday morning, but afternoon temperatures respond nicely, and we hit highs in the mid 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out by the afternoon, and we can also expect breezy conditions. Gusts to 30 mph are possible.
Wednesday is a similar forecast, but tack on a few degrees and a slightly brighter sky.
Thursday is the pick of the week at 70 degrees!