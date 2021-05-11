NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three organizations are teaming up to bring free soccer to thousands of children in New York.
Fidelis Care, New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and the Eastern New York Soccer Association are participating in a free youth soccer program called “Free Football for All.”READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Pop-Up Sites At Subway, Transit Hubs Target Commuters As FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12-15
They hope to reach up to 4,000 kids age 7-14 throughout New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley, so those kids can play soccer for free.
Kids will participate in street-style soccer games overseen by NYCFC Youth Program coaches. The goal is to encourage teambuilding, problem solving, sportsmanship, leadership, creativity and developing a love of the game.READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
“Fidelis Care is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and we understand how important it is for kids to play, learn and grow together” said Pam Hassen of Fidelis Care. “We’re excited to work with the New York City Football Club on this unique program, and believe Free Football for All is a positive and engaging way to connect with local families and promote the importance of physical activity for children.”
“New York City Football Club is proud to work with great partners like Fidelis Care to create a new youth soccer program that will make the game more accessible and free-of-charge, foster an environment of continuous play, and teach players invaluable life sessions,” said Brian Walsh of the NYCFC. “We are excited to see how Free Football for All will impact so many young players and will enable them to take ownership of their play while making leadership decisions.”
You have to register online. To do so, and see a schedule of games, CLICK HERE.MORE NEWS: After More Than A Year, The Show Must Go On: More Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances