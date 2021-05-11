CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens grand jury has indicted the driver accused in the hit-and-run DWI crash that killed NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos.

NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos struck and killed while directing traffic on Long Island Expressway. (Credit: NYPD 104 Pct/Twitter)

Jessica Beauvais, 32, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and other crimes.

Police say she was driving while intoxicated on April 27 when her car hit Tsakos.

At the time, Tsakos was directing traffic at an accident scene on the Long Island Expressway.

If convicted, Beauvais faces up to 15 years in prison.

