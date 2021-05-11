NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens grand jury has indicted the driver accused in the hit-and-run DWI crash that killed NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos.
Jessica Beauvais, 32, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and other crimes.
Police say she was driving while intoxicated on April 27 when her car hit Tsakos.
At the time, Tsakos was directing traffic at an accident scene on the Long Island Expressway.
If convicted, Beauvais faces up to 15 years in prison.