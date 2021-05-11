EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert for an infant from East Orange.
New Jersey State Police were looking for Chinna Payne, who is less than one month old.
State police say Chinna's father Damion Payne, 27, who does not have custody of her, took her around 12:45 p.m. They said he may have been armed.
Damion Payne was taken into custody later Monday afternoon.
Chinna was recovered and is OK, state police said.