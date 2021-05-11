By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Another cold start to the day is expected. Wake up temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Pair that with a decent breeze, and we are back into wind chill territory. Bundle up if headed out early.
The temps respond nicely by afternoon, but under a brighter sky than today. PM high: 67.
Thursday is still on track to be the best of the week with a high in the lower 70s and plenty of sun.
More clouds and a slight chance for a shower are expected for Friday. It’s not much, or very widespread, and temp will peak around 70 again.