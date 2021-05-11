NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea was grilled Tuesday in a City Council budget hearing.

They clashed on several issues, including overtime spending and last year’s George Floyd protests.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, one councilman went head-to-head with the commissioner.

“I don’t feel safe oftentimes around police officers,” Queens Councilman Daniel Dromm said.

Dromm did not mince words, quickly challenging Shea.

The fireworks started almost immediately in the City Council hearing on the NYPD‘s proposed budget.

A big point of contention is the department’s overtime budget, which it has already surpassed for this year.

Dromm suggested not using as many officers to patrol protests.

“You agreed to the budget. You blew it. Are you going to blow it again?” he said.

“Let me just say, councilmember, if my officers spoke to the public this way, I would fire them. I think it’s completely disrespectful,” Shea said.

“The people of New York City deserve better,” Shea added.

“Commissioner, I find it hard to believe a lot of what you say,” Dromm said.

The hearing comes amid a disturbing backdrop — a huge surge in shootings and a spike in transit assaults.

Queens Councilmember Adrienne Adams says we need to ensure safety.

“We know that a lack of resources at the NYPD is surely not a problem,” she said.

But Shea testified overtime helps deploy more cops to neighborhoods and subways that need it.

He says the current overtime budget is at a 15-year low.

“When tools are taken away, there are real-world consequences on the streets in the form of increasing crime and victimization,” he said.

The proposed budget includes 180 new “customer service representative” civilian positions. They’ll largely work at precincts to welcome visitors and help improve the way the department interacts with the public.

The proposed overall budget cost is slightly higher than the current $5.41 billion.