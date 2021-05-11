NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been another expansion of of eligibility for the COVID vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has just authorized Pfizer‘s vaccine for children ages 12-15, and local kids may be getting those shots very soon.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, officials are setting up a vaccination site at Grand Central Terminal. Once it opens Wednesday, officials say they can vaccinate up to 300 people a day, using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes as more teenagers across the country could soon be eligible for the shot..

Tuesday morning, the vaccine rollout is further in motion. Officials are getting ready to target a new set of people: Commuters. It comes as vaccination rates in New York are on the decline.

“I think any place, any place where people are,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I think subway’s a great option.”

Starting Wednesday, New York state will be opening pop-up vaccine sites at MTA stations across the city, offering vaccines at different hours, since the goal of this pilot program is to see where and when it’s successful. In exchange, recipients will receive free seven day MetroCards or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.

As of Wednesday, the pop-up locations will be located at:

Penn Station – 34th Street Corridor 3 PM – 8 PM

Grand Central Terminal – Vanderbilt Hall 8 AM – 1 PM

East 180th Street (Bronx) 8 AM – 1 PM

179th Street (Queens) 8 AM – 1 PM

Coney Island (Brooklyn) 8 AM – 1 PM

Broadway Junction (Brooklyn) 3 PM – 8 PM

Hempstead (LIRR) 3 PM – 8 PM

Ossining (Metro-North) 3 PM – 8 PM

This comes as access to who can get the vaccine further expands.

“We have found as this pandemic has gone along that more and more kids percentage wise are getting infected,” said CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John LaPook.

Infections in children are up 4% in the last two weeks. In fact, nearly a quarter of all new cases were in kids.

The FDA has authorized Pfizer’s vaccine to be used in children ages 12-15.

“Vaccinating a younger population brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner .

A CDC advisory committee is expected to vote Tuesday to give it the final green light.

It means vaccines could soon reach nearly 17 million new arms in children as young as 12. Many parents have their own opinions.

“It’s amazing because I feel like my daughter can be protected,” said mother Michelle Esteban.

“For my children, they have great immune system, healthy, and we don’t know what vaccine does yet long term,” said father Brett Johnson.

In a recent study, nearly a third of parents of children 12-15 said they would get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible. Almost half would either wait and see how well the vaccines worked or would comply only if it’s required by schools. But nearly one in four said they would definitely not vaccinate.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all SUNY and CUNY students will need to be fully vaccinated to come back on campus.

As for the transit pop-up sites, they’re first come, first served, and are only open as part of the pilot program until Sunday, May 16.