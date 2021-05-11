NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tourist visiting New York City with his family was stabbed with a screwdriver in Lower Manhattan over the weekend, according to police.
It happened at the Chambers Street subway station around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The victim, 43, was stabbed in the chest and arm and taken to the hospital in stable condition. He and his family were visiting from Ecuador, police said.
The suspect, 26-year-old Peterson Merant of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
Police said the screwdriver used in the attacked was "filed down."
They believe the attack was unprovoked.