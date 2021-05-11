NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It might’ve been a routine fender-bender until one of those involved pulled out a gun.
New video shows what happened in Brooklyn April 9.
Police say a 53-year-old driver was at a stoplight on Palmetto Street in Bushwick when the vehicle in front of him went into reverse and hit his front bumper.
When the driver tried to exchange information, the man in that colliding vehicle instead pulled out a gun and fired it once in his direction.
The driver was not struck.
The gunmen fled, driving a white Honda sedan.
Police hope someone can identify him.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.