NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked another man at a Brooklyn subway station, breaking his nose.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday at the Prospect Avenue station.READ MORE: Queens Man Charged In Connection To Deadly Subway Stabbing, 2 Other Attacks In Queens
Police say the suspect approached a 64-year-old man and began punching him in the face before running off.READ MORE: Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Attacking Asian Woman With Hammer Near Times Square
The victim suffered facial fractures and contusions, a broken nose and injuries to his knees.MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Attacking, Robbing Father, Son Following Fender Bender In Queens
Police announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Edwin Rosado, of Brooklyn, had been arrested and charged with assault in connection to the incident.