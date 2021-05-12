NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is facing multiple charges in connection to three separate stabbings, including one that left a man dead.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says 34-year-old Mark Albano was arrested Saturday after two knife attacks that occurred within hours of each other in Elmhurst.

The first stabbing happened around 8 p.m. Friday at 51st Avenue near 90th Street. Albano allegedly approached a man from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the upper back before running off.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital. The district attorney’s office says he was partially paralyzed as a result of his injuries.

Several hours later, around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Albano allegedly confronted a 40-year-old man in the basement of a building on Van Loon Street and stabbed him in the arm and armpit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and received stitches and staples.

Albano was caught by police several blocks away. He was allegedly carrying a knife in a bag.

The district attorney’s office says Albano is also accused in a deadly stabbing that took place on April 23.

Albano allegedly approached 57-year-old Leroy Williams on the platform of the Grand Avenue-Newton subway station and stabbed him once in the chest.

Williams died from his injuries.

Albano has been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted assault and other crimes.