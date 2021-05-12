NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A firefighter has been killed battling a blaze early Wednesday morning in New Haven.
Another firefighter has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Valley Street, and crews managed to rescue a woman inside. But then there was a mayday call, and two firefighters were taken out of the building and rushed to the hospital.
New Haven's mayor says he'll provide more information later Wednesday morning.
