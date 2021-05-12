Breaking NewsFirefighter Killed, Another Critically Injured Battling Blaze In New Haven
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, Local TV, New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A firefighter has been killed battling a blaze early Wednesday morning in New Haven.

Another firefighter has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Valley Street, and crews managed to rescue a woman inside. But then there was a mayday call, and two firefighters were taken out of the building and rushed to the hospital.

New Haven’s mayor says he’ll provide more information later Wednesday morning.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

