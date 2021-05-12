CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will be able to hit the beach this summer.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday beaches and pools will reopen across New York state Memorial Day weekend.

Six-foot social distancing rules will still apply.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor is hoping to increase beach and pool capacity to 100% by July 4.

