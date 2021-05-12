NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will be able to hit the beach this summer.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday beaches and pools will reopen across New York state Memorial Day weekend.
Six-foot social distancing rules will still apply.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The governor is hoping to increase beach and pool capacity to 100% by July 4.